Police have identified the innocent man struck and killed in the doorway of his apartment in Edgehill on Friday night.
Police say 59-year-old Glen Young was watching television in his apartment on the 1100 block of Horton Avenue when he heard gunshots in the courtyard outside his residence.
When Young opened the door of his residence to see what was going on, a bullet hit him in the chest.
He was rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died.
Police are still looking for the suspect responsible for Young's death.
The gunman is described as a black man in his mid-20s. He is approximately 5-foot-8-inches tall and has a thin build. He was wearing a white shirt and dark shorts.
Officials strongly believe that people in the community know the identity of the gunman.
Anyone with information about him is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
