NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Davidson County officials reported high numbers of COVID-19 cases amongst prisoners Friday.
Officials said currently, 413 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 and the inmates on restriction is currently at 877. This is out of the total 1,628 inmate population.
The Tennessee Justice Center published a report in late Dec. regarding the effects COVID-19 has had on state inmates.
The TJC reported that the state of Tennessee is ranked as 20th in the nation for the number of state inmates infected with coronavirus, per capita. Within the report, TJC included the statistic that as of July, one in every 515 state prisoners who contracted COVID-19 had died.
TJC said COVID-19 poses a unique challenge for prisons due to close confinement, restricted access to personal protective equipment, overstretched health services, and those who are immune compromised as well as any other serious health conditions.
The Tennessee Justice Center is a legal non-profit and advocacy center.
