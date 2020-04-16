NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Davidson County Sheriff's Office released new information confirming positive cases of COVID-19 at the Davidson County Jail.
Officials say eight inmates in the sheriff's office custody have tested positive for COVID-19. Those inmates remain in medical isolation.
Five employees in the sheriff's office have also tested positive for the virus. One staff member has now recovered from COVID-19 and returned to work.
RELATED COVERAGE:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.