CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Clarksville Police Department, and the US Marshals Service have arrested Timothy True Hutcherson, an inmate who never returned from furlough to attend his father's funeral.
CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police Department and Montgomery County Sheriff's Offic…
According to Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Hutcherson was found in the parking lot of Zaxby's on Lowes Drive in Clarksville around 8 p.m. Thursday.
Hutcherson will be booked back into the Montgomery County Jail on an escape warrant with a $1 million bond.
Investigators are trying to determine his whereabouts since his escape. If any additional charges are warranted against Hutcherson or anyone who may have aided him, they will be filed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.