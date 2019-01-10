CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Clarksville Police Department, and the US Marshals Service have arrested Timothy True Hutcherson, an inmate who never returned from furlough to attend his father's funeral.

According to Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Hutcherson was found in the parking lot of Zaxby's on Lowes Drive in Clarksville around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Hutcherson will be booked back into the Montgomery County Jail on an escape warrant with a $1 million bond.

Investigators are trying to determine his whereabouts since his escape. If any additional charges are warranted against Hutcherson or anyone who may have aided him, they will be filed.