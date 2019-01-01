News4 Jail Generic

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Investigators have captured an inmate who escaped police custody early Tuesday afternoon.

According to Franklin Police, the inmate escaped from a Fairview officer transporting him to the Williamson County Jail in Franklin.

The inmate who was described as a white male with long hair, who was at the time wearing black jeans, a dark t-shirt and was likely handcuffed in the front was seen on Beasley Drive at 1:15 p.m. on foot.

Investigators say the inmate attempted to steal a truck to further his getaway.

A citizen saw an alert from Franklin Police on Twitter, looked out the window and spotted the inmate and then called police.

It was then the inmate was captured by Williamson County investigators, in a team effort with Franklin Police.

This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Joey is an award-winning multimedia producer from Augusta, GA and alumnus of the University of South Carolina-Aiken. He's happy to be Working 4 You and telling the stories of middle Tennessee on WSMV.com!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.