FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Investigators have captured an inmate who escaped police custody early Tuesday afternoon.
According to Franklin Police, the inmate escaped from a Fairview officer transporting him to the Williamson County Jail in Franklin.
The inmate who was described as a white male with long hair, who was at the time wearing black jeans, a dark t-shirt and was likely handcuffed in the front was seen on Beasley Drive at 1:15 p.m. on foot.
Investigators say the inmate attempted to steal a truck to further his getaway.
A citizen saw an alert from Franklin Police on Twitter, looked out the window and spotted the inmate and then called police.
It was then the inmate was captured by Williamson County investigators, in a team effort with Franklin Police.
Just heard that a citizen was instrumental in this capture: Citizen saw the alert on Twitter, looked out the window, spotted the suspect, and called police! Twitter, the police, and an engaged community make for a powerful force against crime & criminals! Well done #FranklinTN— Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) January 1, 2019
