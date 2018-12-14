LAWRENCEBURG, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are searching for an escaped inmate who they say walked away from his worksite on Friday afternoon.
Carl David Wunner, Jr. was last seen in the area of East Scott Street in Lawrenceburg around 3 p.m.
Wunner is currently serving a sentence for burglary but had gained privilage of work release and was working with a crew from the Parks and Recreation Department when he left on foot.
If you have any information regarding Wunner's whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department at (931) 762-3626 or 911.
