Tyler Dakota Matthews

COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Cookeville man, who was already behind bars, is is in more hot water after the TBI says he threatened a judge and two attorneys from jail. 

Tyler Dakota Matthews, 25, was already in jail on unrelated charges when the TBI alleges that he wrote letters to a Sevier County judge and an assistant public defender threatening to harm them. They claim that one of the threats was aimed at an assistant district attorney. 

A Grand Jury indicted Matthews with three counts of extortion and three counts of harassment. 

He remains in custody on a $50K bond. 

