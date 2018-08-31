WAYNESBORO, TN (WSMV) - An inmate at a Clifton prison was indicted on murder charges for killing his cellmate, according to a news release.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Billy McIllwain, 39, assaulted Fidencio Perez, 51, in their cell at the South Central Correctional Facility in Clifton on April 27.
Perez died as a result of his injury.
In July, the Wayne County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging McIllwain with one count of second degree murder. On Thursday, McIllwain was transported from another facility where he was being held and booked into the Wayne County Jail. He is being held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.