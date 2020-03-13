NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – An inmate at Hill Detention Center was found dead in his cell Friday morning.
According to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, at around 11:46 a.m. officers responded to the Hill Detention Center where they found 32-year-old Drew Stennett unresponsive in his cell.
Correctional staff performed CPR immediately. Medical staff had also previously seen Stennett earlier Friday morning and medically screened him during the booking process.
Stennett was taken to Nashville General Hospital at Meharry where he was pronounced dead at 12:27 p.m.
He was previously arrested and booked Thursday on probation violation and had an arrest history of DUI, driving on a suspended license and aggravated assault.
Neither foul play, nor coronavirus are suspected in Stennett’s death.
Autopsy and toxicology reports are pending.
