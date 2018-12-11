HICKMAN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Hickman County Sheriff's Office is advising residents to be on the lookout for an escaped inmate, who they said escaped from work detail at the Hickman County Sanitation Transfer Station.
According to the Hickman County Sheriff's Office, Robert Warf was assigned to the facility on Skyview Drive on Tuesday. Around 12:13 p.m., the facility called to report that Warf was unaccounted for and was last seen in the office area of the landfill around 11:45 a.m.
Warf is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds. He has skull tattoos on his left arm. He is likely not wearing his orange prisoner uniform anymore.
Warf is believed to be in the Centerville area but might be trying to make his way to Hidden Valley. He is considered dangerous. If you have any information, contact the Hickman County Sheriff's Office at (931) 729-6143.
