WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - The Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office said one inmate is still on the loose after three attempted to escape from the Humphreys County Jail on Sunday night.
The Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page that Dylan Lockwood, 21, was still on the loose. Three inmates attempted to break out of the jail. Two were captured immediately while Lockwood got away.
Lockwood is 5’9” and weighs around 190 pounds. He is likely to have cuts on his body as he went through razor wire during the escape. He was being held on criminal simulation, theft of property, aggravated burglary and theft, amended burglary.
If you have information about Lockwood’s whereabouts, contact the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office at 931-296-2301 or email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.