HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Humphreys County Sheriff's Office is searching for an inmate who escaped from the jail.
Deputies are asking the community to be on the lookout for Kevin Leery, who was last seen on Highway 13 South near the hospital. He was wearing a red hat, blue jeans and was shirtless. He was also carrying a gas can and asking for a ride at around 4:10 p.m.
Leery stands 5-feet, 11-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has several tattoos.
He is facing charges of vehicle theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and assault.
This is a developing story; stay with News4 for updates.
