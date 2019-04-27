An inmate has escaped custody in Bedford County. 21-year-old Dreon Key of Nashville, was being delivered to the Bedford Co. Jail by Sumner County authorities around 2:30am Saturday morning when he fled.
Key was somehow able to deceive a Sumner County deputy into investigating an issue outside the patrol car. While the deputy was looking into the problem, Key was able to take control of the car and escape. He fled in the direction of Rutherford County. Rutherford County Deputies spotted the stolen patrol car on I-24 headed towards Nashville and pursued until the Davidson County line. The pursuit was discontinued once inside Davidson County.
The vehicle that was taken is a white 2011 Chevrolet Impala with Green and Yellow Sheriff’s Office stripes. Anyone having information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office at (615)451-3838.
Key now has charges for escape and theft of the vehicle in addition to his pending charges which include robbery, and weapons violations.
