NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Tennessee inmate Edmund Zagorski has been moved to death watch ahead of his execution.
Zagorski is scheduled to be executed on Thursday.
Death watch is the three-day period before an execution.
During this time, Zagorski will be moved to a cell next to the execution chamber and will be placed under 24-hour observation.
Only the people who are on the inmate's visitation list will be allowed to visit him. All visits are non-contact until the final day before the execution, which is when the warden will decide.
Zagorski had previously been scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on Oct. 11, but he filed a motion to stop the execution because he had selected to be executed by electric chair, though he notified the state of his intention after a deadline the state had set.
