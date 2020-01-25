HARTSVILLE, TN. (WSMV) - TBI is currently conducting a death investigation in the Trousdale Correctional Facility following an inmates death Saturday afternoon.
At around 12:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon, inmate Frank Lundy was found injured at the entrance of the housing unit.
A medical emergency was called at this time and staff administered first aid until medical staff arrived.
Lundy was pronounced deceased around 1:30 p.m. at an outside hospital.
Right now the investigation is still on-going and the facility is on lock-down.
As more information comes out on this, News4 will keep you updated.
