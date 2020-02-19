TROUSDALE COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - An inmate has been charged with second degree murder after his cellmate died in a fight between them.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says on June 15, 2019, agents with the TBI responded to a report of a fight between two prisoners at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center. During the investigation, agents learned 40-year-old Jacob Kado and his cellmate, 42-year-old Ernest Hill, were involved in a fight in which Hill was killed.
On Oct. 28, 2019, the Trousdale County Grand Jury returned an indictment that charged Kado with one count of second degree murder.
On Tuesday, Kado was transported to the Trousdale County Jail for booking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.