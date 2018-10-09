NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police say they are charging a suspect in connection with a murder that happened more than 11 years ago in south Nashville.
Jose Miguel Avendano, 24, died after being shot in the neck the morning of April 18, 2007. Police said Avendano was struck while looking out his bedroom window after hearing gunshots at his apartment complex on Linbar Drive.
The suspect, 28-year-old Adam Saysongkham, is already in prison in connection with a 2010 aggravated robbery in Rutherford County.
Saysongkham was 17 at the time of the deadly shooting. He is now charged with criminal homicide.
According to police, about an hour before the shooting, Saysongkham and another man had been trying to break into a car in the apartment complex parking lot. Two residents caught the men, which is when a confrontation and a "brief scuffle" took place. Police said Saysongkham initially got away from the men but then allegedly returned and fired shots into one of the apartment buildings.
Avendano was not connected to any of the previous incidents, according to police.
