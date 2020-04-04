HICKMAN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – An inmate at the Turney Center Industrial Complex has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the Tennessee Department of Correction, the inmate was being treated at a hospital for an unrelated medical issue. He was taken to the hospital on March 25 and was scheduled to be discharged on March 30.
However, on March 30 he developed a fever and was then tested for COVID-19. The results came back positive on Friday.
Once the inmate is discharged from the hospital, he will be held in isolation in a medical infirmary within TDOC until doctors determine him to be non-infectious, per CDC guidelines.
As a precaution, two other inmates at Turney, who may have been in contact with the inmate, have been quarantined and are being observed for any possible symptoms.
Appropriate action has been taken to ensure the safety, health and well-being of inmates and staff. The actions follow TDOC guidelines and those provided by the Department of Health and the CDC. Disinfection and safety measures are ongoing and everyone is reminded to continue practicing recommendations from the CDC and the Department of Health to prevent spreading COVID-19.
- Frequent hand-washing
- Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth
- Use social distancing
- Stay home if you are sick
- Clean and disinfect often
Anyone with questions related to COVID-19 within TDOC should click here.
