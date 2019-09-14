HARTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One inmate was taken to a hospital after being assaulted by another inmate at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center.
According to CoreCivic, correctional officers responded to a fight between two inmates. They inmates were separated and immediately evaluated and treated by medical staff.
Based on the initial medical evaluation, one of the inmates involved was transferred to an outside medical facility for treatment.
The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) has been notified and is investigating.
