A Rutherford County inmate is accused of assaulting a corrections officer at the county jail. The inmate is Michael Wallace Duncan, 23, of Bridge Ave. in Murfreesboro.
According to the sheriff's office, Duncan was being transported back to his cell by two deputies. The deputies removed his handcuffs and "the inmate struck one deputy in his facial area, and both deputies were able to regain control of the inmate." The deputies were treated for minor injuries at the emergency room.
The sheriff's office said in a release that, "The job as a detention deputy is dangerous at times. We commend the deputies for their commitment and dedication to the sheriff’s office and county"
Duncan has been charged with assault. He is currently in jail being held on aggravated assault and violation of probation charges.
