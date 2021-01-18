NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are searching for a suspect after a Twice Daily convenience store on Old Hickory Boulevard was robbed late Sunday night.
Metro Police said people were reportedly injured in the robbery at 401 Old Hickory Boulevard just before 11 p.m. Sunday.
Police have not specified the extent of the injuries at this time.
A suspect description has not been made available at this time.
