NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - All lanes on Interstate-40 are back open on Sunday morning after a crash partially shut down lanes in Hermitage.
Two vehicles were involved in the wreck at Mile Marker 221 around 5 a.m.
One vehicle rolled over in the grass next to the interstate. Crews had to put out the other vehicle, which was burning in the left shoulder.
Police are reported injuries in this crash. However, the severity is unknown.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. We will update the story with the latest information as we receive it.
