NASHVILLE (WSMV) - At least one person was injured in a crash involving a golf cart near downtown Nashville on Wednesday afternoon.
According to officials, the driver of an SUV had a medical episode and hit the vehicle in front of them. That vehicle struck the golf cart near the intersection of 12th Avenue South and South Street.
One person who was riding in the golf cart was injured. It's unclear if she will be taken to a hospital.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
