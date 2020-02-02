CLARKSVILLE, TN. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are on the scene of a motorcycle versus a car crash with injuries reported.
The northbound lanes of Wilma Rudolph Blvd. near Terminal Rd. are being diverted.
No word right now how long the area is going to be closed, but police are urging drivers to steer clear of the area.
Specific injuries have not been released at this time.
