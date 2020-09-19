RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Personnel with the Rutherford County Fire and Rescue were dispatched to Bryant's Grove Boat Ramp Friday afternoon after getting a call for a submerged vehicle with a person inside.
When crews arrived, one person was completely submerged in the water inside of a vehicle with trailer attached.
The patient sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported for treatment.
Divers were called to recover the vehicle and trailer from the water.
