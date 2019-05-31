VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WSMV) -- Multiple people were injured in what was an active shooter situation in the Virginia Beach Municipal Center according to reports.
NBC-affiliated WAVY reported that at approximately 3:45pm eastern police were called to the city's municipal center, a series of buildings that house city government departments.
One employee told the station that he found a woman inside one stairwell covered in blood.
The complex is next to both the Virginia Beach Police Department and Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office.
Authorities told WAVY that a suspect has been taken into custody, and it is believed that it was the only shooter.
There is no word from officials on the number of injured, or severity or extent of those injuries.
This is a developing story.
