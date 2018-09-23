NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A woman is in the hospital after she was shot outside the Galaxy Club on Murfreesboro Pike early Sunday morning.
Police said they were called to the scene around 5:30 a.m. after a report of a stolen car. Around the same time as the carjacking, police said a drive-by shooting occurred outside the club.
Witnesses told police the suspects fired shots at the club as they drove by in a red Chevy, striking a woman in the arm.
Officials said the woman is expected to be okay.
When officers arrived on the scene, the suspects returned to the scene and shot at the officers. Bullets blew out two tires on the officer's cruisers.
Police said the only information they have on the suspects at this time is that they were driving a red Chevy.
If you have any information about this crime, please call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. Tips can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
