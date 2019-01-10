NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two people were injured, including a firefighter, in a house fire in south Nashville on Thursday morning.
Firefighters battled the blaze at a home on Suzanne Drive near Keeley Drive.
According to the Nashville Fire Department, a man who lived in the home injured his hand while escaping through a window. He was taken to TriStar Southern Hills Hospital for treatment.
A firefighter was also injured in the blaze. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-critical injuries.
Officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
