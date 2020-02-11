NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was injured during a home invasion early Tuesday morning on Tusculum Road, according to police.
Police said three people were arriving at the home around 2 a.m. when they were approached by two males wearing ski masks covering their faces and armed with pistols. The suspects approached and made the three victims lay on the ground. The suspects then got one of the victims to open the door to the residence. The suspects forced everyone inside and began ransacking the home.
One of the victims was pistol-whipped, suffering non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The suspects fled the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.