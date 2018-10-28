NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Two men are in the hospital with critical injuries after two separate shootings just minutes apart in South Nashville early Sunday morning.
At this time, officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department have given no indication that the incidents are connected.
The first shooting happened at the Bucanas Nightclub on the 3800 block of Nolensville Pike at 2:01 a.m. Someone called the police to report shots fired, but a patient was not found until later.
A unit working at Southern Hills Medical Center reported that a male Hispanic in his early twenties came to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. The man was reportedly shot at the club on Nolensville.
The victim is now at the hospital being treated for critical injuries.
Just a few minutes later, at 2:05 a.m., another shooting was reported at 100 block of Joyner Avenue. Someone reportedly heard several gunshots and then a male calling for help.
Police discovered a 40-year-old white male with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and arms. The man was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.
The crime scene of the second shooting was later discovered nearby at 2811 Miller Street.
Police are still investigating the incident and say the motive is unknown at this time.
