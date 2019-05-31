NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two men were injured in a shooting Friday evening in South Nashville.
The shooting happened just after 5:15 p.m. near the intersection of Lincoln St and Lafayette St.
Police say two males were shot. One was hit in the leg and the other was hit in the torso. Both were transported to Vanderbilt with non-critical injuries.
The suspect fled the scene. Police say he is a black male in a white tank top.
