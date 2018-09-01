COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Police are investigating a private, single-engine plane crash in Mount Pleasant on Saturday afternoon.
Officials with the Maury Co. Office of Emergency Management, said the plane went down in an open field behind Mount Pleasant Middle School on Gray Lane just after 4:30 p.m.
The pilot was transported to a Maury Regional EMS with injuries.
Maury Co. has now turned over the investigation to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
According to the FAA, the plane is a fixed wing, single-engine craft registered to James R. Bickmore of Spring Hill, Tenn.
It is unclear if Bickmore was flying the plane when it crashed.
Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.