NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One man was injured in a shooting in North Nashville Wednesday night.
Police say a 29-year-old man was shot on the 2700 block of Delaware Avenue.
The injuries were not life-threatening.
There is currently no suspect information available.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for details.
