SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near Spring Hill High School on Friday.
One person was injured in the shooting at a gas station on Spring Meade Boulevard.
The victim has been taken to a local hospital. It's not clear how serious the person's injuries are.
Spring Hill High School was on lockdown earlier in the day but is now undergoing normal procedures.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.