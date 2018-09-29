NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- One man is in custody and another man is wanted after a shooting that left two injured outside a bar in downtown Nashville early Saturday morning.
Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Dept. said the shooting happened in the parking lot adjacent to Piranha's Bar on 3rd Avenue North just after 2 a.m.
Police have now identified two suspects in the incident, 21-year-old Zachary Anderson and 30-year-old Steven S. Hughes.
Officials said Anderson and Hughes were involved in an altercation with staff on the second floor of Piranha's earlier in the night, even pinning an employee to the wall of the bar before other staff members intervened.
The men were escorted out of the bar and told not to come back.
However, police said the men did return a little while later when employees were leaving for the night.
A witness sitting in the parking lot at the time told police that Hughes pulled a pistol. One of the employees punched Hughes in the face and knocked his gun to the ground.
Then Anderson allegedly pulled a pistol and began firing into the air as the employees ran away.
Witnesses said Hughes reached for his gun and began firing. The also told police that Anderson spotted them after he shot into the air, and approached them in their parked car and pointed his gun at them.
When officers responded to the scene, they found two male victims with gunshot wounds. One man was shot in the foot. The other suffered multiple bullet wounds to the leg.
The victims were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
As the investigation was underway, two Central Precinct officers spotted Anderson at Hermitage Cafe and realized he fit the description of one of the shooters.
The officers recovered a nine-millimeter pistol from Anderson when he was arrested. The weapon was previously reported stolen.
He charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, reckless endangerment with a firearm, gun possession while intoxicated, misdemeanor assault and theft. He was booked into the Davidson Co. Jail and is being held in lieu of a $45,500 bond.
The other suspect, Hughes, remains at large. Anyone that sees him or knows his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.