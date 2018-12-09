NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- One person is wounded after a shooting across the street from Buena Vista Elementary School on Sunday night.
The man was shot in a car on the 1600 block of 9th Avenue North just before 5 p.m.
It's unclear if the man was shot more than once; however, according to police on the scene, there were at least eight shell casings recovered at the scene.
A bullet hole was also present in the back windshield of the vehicle.
Police said the man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.