NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are searching for the man who fired shots at an 18-year-old Tuesday morning.
Police say the victim was walking his dog around 2:05 a.m. when he noticed the suspect standing behind a car.
Authorities say the suspect then ran up to the victim, holding a gun.
According to police, the victim then ran to 205 River Rouge Court while the suspect was firing shots at him.
The suspect allegedly followed the victim to his home where he shot his 23-year-old roommate in the arm, authorities say.
Police say the suspect then fled the scene in a dark four-door car without making any demands.
The 23-year-old victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.
