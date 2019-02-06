NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are looking for the gunman involved in a shooting in a north Nashville neighborhood.
The shooting happened near the intersection of 23rd Avenue North and Osage Street on Wednesday morning.
A neighbor told News4 he was standing on his porch when he heard gunshots and saw someone lying on the ground.
The victim was shot in the leg but is not said to have life-threatening injuries.
Police said they believe the gunman and the victim know each other.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
