NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One man was shot in the leg Thursday afternoon in downtown Nashville.
The incident occurred near Ewing Avenue and Middleton Street. Police tell News4 that two men got into a fight, then one man pulled out a gun and shot the other man in the leg.
The gunshot victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officers are still on scene investigating. One man is in custody.
