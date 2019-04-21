COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - Police say one person was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Columbia.
Police say that the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. at Fairview Park in Columbia. The male victim was transported to Vanderbilt. His condition is unknown at this point.
Police say there was a community gathering at the park at the time of the shooting.
There is currently no information on a suspect. No arrests have been made.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.