NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are working to find the suspects behind a shooting overnight at the Mandolin Apartment Homes on Welshwood Drive.
Emergency responders arrived to the scene where one victim was reportedly shot and taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Another victim, who wasn't shot, told police two male black suspects approached them outside the apartment building and demanded their belongings.
The victim stated his friend was then shot by one of the suspects. The suspects then fled in a newer model Mercedes Benz.
Authorities say the first suspect was described as a black male wearing a black hoodie with blue jeans in his 30's. The second suspect was described as a black man wearing a brown hoodie in his 30's.
Anyone with information involving this incident is asked to call police. Detectives are continuing to investigate.
