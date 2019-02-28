NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are investigating after two people were shot at an apartment complex in Madison on Thursday morning.
Police said one victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and a second victim was transported to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.
The shooting happened in the 200 block of East Palestine Avenue, which is where the Falcon View Apartments are located.
It's unclear if police have identified any suspects.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
