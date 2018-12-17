NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened at an East Nashville apartment complex.
Police responded just after midnight Monday to the Riverchase Apartments on Joseph Avenue.
The 25-year-old male victim was shot multiple times. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
Police are still working to identify the gunman.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
