Police said an argument in a gas station parking lot turned violent on Friday night when two people were shot.
According to officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department, the incident happened at the Z-Mart on the 2600 block of Clarksville Pike around 8:30 p.m.
A man and a woman were in an argument in the parking lot when the man pulled out a gun and fired several shots, hitting the woman.
Officials said a stray bullet also hit another man that had just pulled into the parking lot and was not involved in the incident.
The woman got into a car and drove to the Marathon gas station on the 2800 block of John A. Merritt Boulevard where police were called.
Officials said both the man and the woman were transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect in the shooting was described as a black male driving a dark-colored vehicle. No arrest has been made.
