ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - Police say a security guard shot and injured one person outside an Antioch restaurant Sunday night.
Metro Nashville police say it happened around 9 p.m. on Cane Ridge Road.
Police tell News4 there was some sort of argument inside the La Costa Nayarita restaurant that continued outside.
Police say a security guard shot at a vehicle multiple times and one person was hit by a bullet.
Authorities say the person who was shot went to a gas station nearby for help.
That person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.