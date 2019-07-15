NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two people were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after a shooting in North Nashville Monday night.
The shooting occurred around 8:00 p.m. on the 2200 block of 18th Ave North.
Police say the two victims suffered gunshot wounds to the abdomen. Their injuries are non-life threatening.
The suspect is described as a 25-year-old light-skinned black male with short dreadlocks in a bun. Police say the suspect does not have facial hair.
Detectives are investigating the incident. Anybody with information should call police.
