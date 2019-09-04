NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are looking for a red sedan that was involved in a shooting in North Nashville Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 9:15 at the Better Market on the corner of Garfield St and Delta Ave.
Police say they received two calls just three minutes apart. One victim was found at the market, and another victim was located on the 1700 block of 10th Ave North.
Police say both victims were shot outside of the Better Market. One victim was shot in the hip and suffered serious injuries. The other victim was hit in the chest and is facing life-threatening injuries. Both victims are being treated at Vanderbilt.
Officials on scene tell News4 that a red sedan pulled into the parking lot of the Better Market, a gunman got out of the car, and shot the two victims. One of the victims stayed at the market and the other victim ran toward 10th Ave North, where police found them.
Police are still searching for the suspect vehicle, which may be a Nissan Sentra. The shooter was possibly a passenger in the car.
If you know anything about this incident, call police.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.