Metro Police are investigating a North Nashville shooting that happened Wednesday night.
Police say a man was shot at the 2100 block of Batavia Street around 9:20 p.m.
The victim, a 55-year-old man, said a white Honda Civic drove by and an unknown suspect fired multiple rounds at him.
The victim was hit twice in the leg and was taken to Vanderbilt. His injuries are listed as non-life threatening.
