The Lebanon Police Department confirmed that one man was injured in a shooting on E. Main Street Thursday evening.
Police initally responded to the scene after reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found the male victim. Officials said he was conscious and speaking.
The victim was transported to the hospital.
Police say there is no suspect information at the time, but that there is no immediate threat to the public.
E. Main Street is closed while police investigate.
