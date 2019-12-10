LAWRENCEBURG, TN (WSMV) - One person was injured in a fire at an apartment complex in Lawrenceburg.
Officials said the fire was reported just before 5:20 p.m. at the Pine Bluff Apartments. Fire crews arrived to find a two-story, eight-unit apartment complex with heavy fire in one floor level apartment.
One resident was found with burn injuries and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
Fire crews made an aggressive interior attack and brought the fire under control. The cause of the fire is unknown.
The Lawrenceburg and New Prospect fire departments responded to the call.
